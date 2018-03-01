Zanzibar — President of Revolution Government of Zanzibar Dr Ali Mohamed Shein on Wednesday February 28 made a minor cabinet reshuffle, and created one more ministry.

Haji Ussi Gavu been appointed Minister of State at President's office and the chairman of the revolutionary government while Haroun Ali Suleiman has been named a minister of State, President's Office, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public services and Good Governance and his deputy will be Mr Khamis Juma Mwalim.

Minister of state at President's Office, Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments is Haji Omar Kheri and his deputy will be assisted Shamata Shaame Khamis.

Ministry of Heath will be led by Hamad Rashid Mohamed, who will be assisted by Harusi Said Suleiman, while the ministry of Lands, Housing, Water and Energy will be under Salama Aboud Talib and Juma Makungu Juma will serve as deputy minister.

Ambassador Amina Salim Ally will continue to be a minister for Trade, Industry and Investment and her deputy will be Hassan Khamis Hafidh.

Minister of education and Vocational Training will be under Riziki Pembe Juma to be assisted by a deputy minister Mmanga Mjengo Mjawiri.

New ministry of Information, Tourism and Archives will be under Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and his deputy Choum Kombo Khamis.

Minister of Labour, Empowerment, Elders, Women and Children will be Maudline Cyrus Castico, and Shadia Mohamed Suleiman has been appointed a deputy minister.

Rashid Alli Juma has been appointed a minister of Agriculture, Natural Resources, Livestock and Fisheries and his deputy will be Dr Makame Ali Ussi.

Ministry of Works, Communication and Transport will be led by Sira Ubwa Mamboya, with a deputy minister Mohamed Ahmada Salum while Ambassador Ali Abeid Karume has been appointed a minister of Youth, Culture, Arts and Sports with Lulu Msaham Abdulla being a deputy minister.

Dr Shein has also appointed Said Soud Siad and Juma Ali Khatib to continue being nominated members of the House of Representative and ministers without portfolio.