Nigeria: Foundation Offers Free Medicare to IDPs in Abuja

Abuja — As part of its medical outreach to those displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in North-east Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation (NGO),Dunes Foundation, has offered free medical care to the pupils of IDPs Learning Centre, Durumi, Abuja.

The Project Officer, Godwin Shuki, while speaking during the free medical outreach said the project was part of the foundation's vision to reach out to members of the public who are denied access to basic necessities of life due to circumstances.

He added that the Foundation cares for people at the IDPs camps and Nigerians as a whole especially those in the villages, stressing that the Foundation also donated food items to IDPs camps in Kuchingoro, Durumi and others to alleviate the suffering of the inhabitants.

Shuki noted: "Dunes Foundation is known for medical outreaches, women empowerment, sports and other things having to do with improving peoples' lives. In this case and being a day to show love to the people, we decided to partner with NTA Arena to offer free medical care to these pupils and present food items to them.

"To achieve this, we have hired a group of medical doctors to come out on a medical mission to treat the kids as well as giving the kids food to eat so that they can be happy on this particular day. Today is a day to show love to one another especially the less-privileged and we thought it wise to lend this support," he said.

The Head Teacher of the IDPs Learning Centre and a member of Child Aid and Sponsorship Awareness Foundation (CASAF), Bamidele Godwin Ogunsanya, said the main core of CASAF is to provide free formal education to school age children at the IDP camps.

He said the learning centre cares for more than 250 kids with the support of 12 volunteer teachers.