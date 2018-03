Luanda — Petro de Luanda defeated on Wednesday in Luena the FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico by 3-0 in a fourth round match of Girabola2018.

The "Oilmen" add up to the seventh point and thus reach the top of the Interclube leading, that have not yet played for this round.

The goals of the match were scored by Tiago Azulão (67 min), Tony (90 min) Francis (94 min)