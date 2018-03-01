28 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Education Minister Defends Revitalization of School Sports

Sumbe — The Minister of Education, Maria Cândida Teixeira, defended Wednesday in the city of Sumbe, Cuanza Sul province, the need to revitalize school sports throughout the country.

Maria Cândida Teixeira, who spoke at the opening of the school sports season 2018/2019, under the motto "School Sport, a commitment to the present and the future of the child," said that the practice of sporting activity in addition to being beneficial to human health also aims to discover new talents within the students.

"We have to promote championships between the schools in order to keep our students busy on weekends with sports activities," she said.

She said that with the revitalization of sport in educational institutions it will be easy to find new athletes for high-level sport.

According to the minister, school sports can be the way to strengthen the future of Angolan sports, forming athletes with principles and school bases.

