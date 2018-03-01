Angola: Firefighters Control Fire At Sonils

Luanda — The fire that broke out on Wednesday at one of Schlumberger Angola's Sonangol Integrated Logistic Services facilities is under control, said the National Civil Protection and Fire Service.

After almost seven hours of work, to control the flames, the fire brigades have already started the inspection work, to determine the causes of the occurrence.

On the ground, there are still signs of smoke, but no risk of return of the flames. According to the National Civil Protection and Fire Service, the fire did not cause any casualties, and officials were evacuated safely.

The governor of the province of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, is on site, where he meets with the Fire Department and the company's management to assess damages.

ANGOP learned on the spot that a joint statement should be produced at any time between the company's management and the fire department about the occurrence.

The Sonils base is a logistics center in support of the oil industry.