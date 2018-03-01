Seychelles: Sun, Sand and Wi-Fi - 4 Ways to Stay Connected While in Seychelles

Although visitors come to Seychelles for a quiet holiday away from their busy everyday lives, they still like to stay connected. Here are four ways to connect to Wi-Fi hotspots in the island nation to help you stay in touch while you're admiring the sand and the sun.

Kokonet

Established in 2001, Kokonet offers flexible wireless internet hotspot service through its kokozone. The hotspots are at public places including the airports, hotels, bars, restaurants, and shopping malls.

The hotspots are located on all three of Seychelles' most-populated islands, Mahe, Praslin and La Digue.

To access the hotspot network simply purchase a Kokozone card and scratch off the foil backing to reveal your log-in number. Then switch on your laptop in a Kokozone hotspot, open an internet browser and follow the simple log-in details on the Kokozone website.

http://www.seychelles.sc/index.php/our-products/kokozone-wifi-hotspots

Cable & Wireless Seychelles

Established in 1954, this service provider is the oldest in the island nation. Cable & Wireless only offers Wi-Fi hotspots at the Pointe Larue International Airport on the main island Mahe.

Intelvision

Started as a local cable television network, Intelvision started offering telephone and internet services in 2005. The hotspots are on Mahe and Praslin. On Mahe, they can be accessed in the Victoria, in the north, east and south.

https://www.intelvision.sc/index.php/privacy/2-uncategorised/48-wifi-hotspots

Wi-Fi Nation hotspots

Seychelles is now also part of the free Wi-Fi Nation hotspots. When in Seychelles, anyone with a Wi-Fi enabled device, such as a smartphone, tablet or computer, can connect to a Free Wi-Fi Nation hotspot.

You simply find the "Free Wi-Fi Nation" network ID on your device, connect to the network, and wait for the loading screen with our sponsor's message to appear. You will then be given the opportunity to click through to your free 15-minute Internet session, and a status page will appear showing how much time is left in your session.

http://www.freewifination.sc/v1/how-it-works.html