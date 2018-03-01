Somalia: EU Training Mission in Somalia Suffers Another Setback

The Netherlands is set to withdraw from the EU Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM-S) by April. It currently has 15 soldiers serving with the mission, which was set up in 2010 and trains and advises the Somali National Army (SNA) and Ministry of Defence.

"Scarcity of means within the Dutch Armed Forces, forcing the Netherlands to prioritize, is the reason for this sovereign decision," the Netherlands Ministry of Defence told Jane 's.

It added that it would "concentrate its efforts" elsewhere through a civilian effort called the European Union Capacity Building (EUCAP) Somalia Mission, "which The Netherlands deems more effective".