28 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: EU Training Mission in Somalia Suffers Another Setback

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Netherlands is set to withdraw from the EU Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM-S) by April. It currently has 15 soldiers serving with the mission, which was set up in 2010 and trains and advises the Somali National Army (SNA) and Ministry of Defence.

"Scarcity of means within the Dutch Armed Forces, forcing the Netherlands to prioritize, is the reason for this sovereign decision," the Netherlands Ministry of Defence told Jane 's.

It added that it would "concentrate its efforts" elsewhere through a civilian effort called the European Union Capacity Building (EUCAP) Somalia Mission, "which The Netherlands deems more effective".

Somalia

Farmajo Receives Credentials From New Spanish Ambassador

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has received credentials from the newly-appointed Spanish ambassador to… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.