28 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

East Africa: Regional Army Chiefs Meet to Discuss Somalia Security Situation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Army chiefs from African Union troop contributing countries to Somalia have today met to discuss the security situation in Somalia. The meeting took place at the Commonwealth Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo, in Kampala.

According to the Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, the army chiefs were going to discuss among other things, the report of experts on AU military operations and come up with a "robust strategy" in the face of increasing challenges of thin troops presence and lack of enough resources.

Army chiefs from Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Somalia, Burundi and Djibouti, plus the African Union officials were all in attendance.

The meeting comes on the heels of the deadly shoot-out that happened last week between the Somalia army and the UPDF soldiers in Mogadishu.

According to UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, Somali troops opened fire on the convoy of Brigadier Paul Lokech, who heads the Ugandan contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which prompted Uganda's army to retaliate in self-defence. This was during a lockdown on the capital after two bomb blasts on Friday killed dozens of people.

"As the incident is being investigated, let it be clear that AMISOM rules of engagement provide for self-defence and anyone who fires at these forces becomes a target," he said.

Daily Monitor has reliably leant that tomorrow (Thursday), officials from Defence and Foreign Affairs ministries will meet ahead of the Heads of State Summit (from African Union troop contributing countries to Somalia) on Friday, in Kampala.

Somalia

Farmajo Receives Credentials From New Spanish Ambassador

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has received credentials from the newly-appointed Spanish ambassador to… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.