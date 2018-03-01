East Africa: Regional Army Chiefs Meet to Discuss Somalia Security Situation

Army chiefs from African Union troop contributing countries to Somalia have today met to discuss the security situation in Somalia. The meeting took place at the Commonwealth Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo, in Kampala.

According to the Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, the army chiefs were going to discuss among other things, the report of experts on AU military operations and come up with a "robust strategy" in the face of increasing challenges of thin troops presence and lack of enough resources.

Army chiefs from Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Somalia, Burundi and Djibouti, plus the African Union officials were all in attendance.

The meeting comes on the heels of the deadly shoot-out that happened last week between the Somalia army and the UPDF soldiers in Mogadishu.

According to UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, Somali troops opened fire on the convoy of Brigadier Paul Lokech, who heads the Ugandan contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which prompted Uganda's army to retaliate in self-defence. This was during a lockdown on the capital after two bomb blasts on Friday killed dozens of people.

"As the incident is being investigated, let it be clear that AMISOM rules of engagement provide for self-defence and anyone who fires at these forces becomes a target," he said.

Daily Monitor has reliably leant that tomorrow (Thursday), officials from Defence and Foreign Affairs ministries will meet ahead of the Heads of State Summit (from African Union troop contributing countries to Somalia) on Friday, in Kampala.