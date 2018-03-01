28 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Wives Livid As Miners Go Years Unpaid

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndabeni Mlotshwa

Bulawayo — THE Zimbabwean High Court has ruled in favour of women protesting over non-payment of their husbands by the country's biggest coal mine.

It is alleged the mine has failed to pay the workers for five years.

Judge Justice Lavender Makoni dealt a major blow to the Hwange Colliery Company (HCC)'s bid to evict and bar spouses of mine workers from protesting.

HCC recently petitioned the High Court seeking an order to evict the spouses of the HCC employees from occupying the company's premises in Hwange in Matabeleland North province and to bar them from staging protests demanding payment on behalf of their husbands' outstanding wages and salaries.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed coal-miner wanted the High Court to grant an order compelling police, to assist in evicting the protesting women and their children from occupying the premises. Zimbabwean police are notorious for brutalising people during evictions.

The colliery, owned by government, sought police intervention claiming the spouses were disrupting the coal miner's day to day operations.

However, in an unprecedented move, police argued that the spouses had a right to protest as provided in the constitution.

The high court has thus dealt the financially-strapped mine a double blow.

The miners' wives have since January been staging demonstrations at the mine situated more than 300 kilometres north of the second capital Bulawayo.

HCC is among the mining firms bearing the brunt of chaotic policies blamed on the administration of former President Robert Mugabe.

His successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has embarked on a campaign to attract investors into the sector.

Zimbabwe

DRC President Is a Brother to Me - President Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly briefed his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Joseph… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.