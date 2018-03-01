Kenya: KWS Captures Two Lions in Isiolo

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers in Isiolo County have captured two lionesses in Sericho and Baasa that have been killing livestock.

The sister lionesses will be transferred to Kora and Meru National parks as a temporary measure to curb increased human-wildlife conflict in the areas, Isiolo KWS Senior warden Peter Mbote said.

Mr Mbote said residents in the affected areas said a group of lions have killed about 200 livestock in the last two months.

Members of the public were treated to a show when the officers presented the caged lions that were in a lorry for viewing.

Governor Mohamed Kuti, Kenya Red Cross Secretary-General Abbas Gullet and his team who were having a meeting at Dr Kuti's office also had a chance to see the big cats.

"We received reports of lions terrorising and killing livestock in the two areas hence launching a four-day survey conducted by our research and vet teams. We also liaised with the community hence capturing the two lionesses described as the most dangerous," said the KWS official.

Livestock killed within the period include goats, cattle and donkeys.

The sister lionesses, he said will easily adapt to their new environment but will be monitored closely by the department.

Local communities and the county government were challenged to set up more conservancies to help address such challenges in future.

Governor Kuti lauded KWS officers for the move saying the county government will continue partnering with KWS to conserve and protect wildlife and locals.

"We are grateful that the officers have managed to capture the lionesses that have been affecting locals," said the governor.

Chairman Nasuulu conservancy Omar Godana called on the government to compensate owners whose livestock were killed by wildlife.

He also urged the county government and communities to establish five more conservancies within the region to conserve wildlife.