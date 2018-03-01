Gambia: Armed Forces Coach Gives Brutal Assessment After Team's 6-1 Defeat

Armed Forces gaffer Ebou Jarra gave a damning verdict over his team's performance against Zambia's Zanaco which resulted in a 6-1 spanking. The soldiers got mowed down 3-0 in Lusaka before managing to score a goal in the return visit in Banjul which wrapped up 3-1.

And, gaffer Jarra was straight forward regarding his assessment in post-match comments.

'I am not giving excuses because Zanaco was a better team than Armed Forces and that is a fair assessment. We are not on the same level; you can only win where you competed, we competed and we didn't win. So we didn't deserve to win,' he told the press.

'I played a 3-man backline and even if we've been beaten 12-1 we still have more offensive football. It doesn't make any difference. The aggregate stands, it is a bad record to concede six goals in two matches but still even we had won 2-1 the aggregate still remain. Losing is disappointing to us.

'In Zanaco, we have a well settled team. We have to look at South East of Africa, Zanaco is a strong team.

The most positive thing in this match is that we at least scored a goal and secondly, playing against a very tough opponent who have a very good history in this; so it is a shame that we have to bow but nonetheless, the most positive thing is that we know that there is a challenge and there are so many other things to improve upon.

Saturday's game meant an end of the road for Armed Forces, becoming the second Gambian side to exit in the CAf Champions League preliminaries after Hawks lost to Nigeria's Akwa United in the Confederation Cup.