Gambian Striker Scores to Send Club Top of Group

Scorpions' forward Pa Amat Dibba was over the weekend back doing what he does best -scoring from the tightest of angles.

The Gambian leapt to his Swedish premier league club Hammarby's rescue by halving the deficit at a time they were trailing 3-1 in a Swedish Cup game against second tier GAIS.

Dibba, 30, pounced on a defensive gaffe to slot home after coming off the substitutes' bench.

Teammate Imad Khalid equalised to make it 3-3 after Svedsson had earlier netted.

The win sends Hammarby top of group H on four points ahead of second-placed GAIS, Elfsborg and Vaslund.

Pa and his outfit are fine-tuning ahead of start of the Swedish premier league billed to start April 1st 2018 with Sirius being their first adversaries.

They were recently in Finland on pre-season tour.

The attacker plundered in eight goals last season in nineteen starts.