27 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Striker Scores to Send Club Top of Group

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Scorpions' forward Pa Amat Dibba was over the weekend back doing what he does best -scoring from the tightest of angles.

The Gambian leapt to his Swedish premier league club Hammarby's rescue by halving the deficit at a time they were trailing 3-1 in a Swedish Cup game against second tier GAIS.

Dibba, 30, pounced on a defensive gaffe to slot home after coming off the substitutes' bench.

Teammate Imad Khalid equalised to make it 3-3 after Svedsson had earlier netted.

The win sends Hammarby top of group H on four points ahead of second-placed GAIS, Elfsborg and Vaslund.

Pa and his outfit are fine-tuning ahead of start of the Swedish premier league billed to start April 1st 2018 with Sirius being their first adversaries.

They were recently in Finland on pre-season tour.

The attacker plundered in eight goals last season in nineteen starts.

Gambia

Water Supply Interrupted in Wellingara, Environs

The National Water and Electric Company (NAWEC) has interrupted the supply of water in streets taps in Wellingara and… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.