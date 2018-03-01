27 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Water Supply - A Luxury for the Residents of Wellingara and Environs

The residents of Wellingara who rely on street taps watched painfully as NAWEC closed them due apparently to failure of the Kanifing Municipal Council to settle their bills for some years now according to a NAWEC official.

Water is a necessity for human survival and lacking access to it can result to untold suffering. This should be of concern to both central government and the council. The council is required under section 48 of the Local Government Act to provide services in its area as it deems fit and water supply is an essential service that the council has occasionally made provision for.

Foroyaa will continue to make efforts to speak to the management committee of KMC to find out their position on this matter.

