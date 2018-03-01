Eritrea: Students' Enrolment in Basic Education

Assab — Thanks to the investment made to expand educational services and the schools put in place in remote areas, encouraging result is being registered in Elementary and Junior schools students' enrolment, the head of the Ministry of Education branch in the Southern Red Sea region Mr. Kelil Osman Sisiro stated.

Pointing out that in addition to the boarding schools in Assab, Tio and Afambo, there are 21 other semi boarding schools put in place in remote villages, Mr. Kelil said that due to integrated effort exerted in the last 5 years, the number of students' school enrolment in both elementary and junior schools have increased by 8%.

Stating that the number of junior schools has increased from 5-15 and that attests to the commendable development registered, Mr. Kelil pointed out that the outcome of the 8th Grade national examination in the region particularly in Assab is encouraging.

Mr. Kelil reiterated that the number of students' school enrolment particularly that of female students decreases in high schools and called for enhanced effort to remedy the students' school drop outs.