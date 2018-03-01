Eritrea: Seminar for Assistant Nurses

Mendefera — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Southern region organized one day seminar for the Assistant Nurses focusing on social behavior and awareness.

The head of the branch office, Ms. Aberash Hibtai gave extensive briefing on the positive and negative sides of peer influence, physical and psychological changes during adulthood, as well as the role of technology in the daily lives of the youth.

Indicating on the importance of increasing awareness on the current regional and global situation alongside the regular academic education, Ms. Aberash called for strengthening effort for acquisition of higher level education.

Ms. Aberash also called for taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the Government and the union and work for the societal transformation and become role models.

The head of the Political Affairs of the union branch, Ms. Rigbe Woldemariam called on the participants as students of higher education to become role models to their juniors both in contribution and discipline.