28 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar for Assistant Nurses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Southern region organized one day seminar for the Assistant Nurses focusing on social behavior and awareness.

The head of the branch office, Ms. Aberash Hibtai gave extensive briefing on the positive and negative sides of peer influence, physical and psychological changes during adulthood, as well as the role of technology in the daily lives of the youth.

Indicating on the importance of increasing awareness on the current regional and global situation alongside the regular academic education, Ms. Aberash called for strengthening effort for acquisition of higher level education.

Ms. Aberash also called for taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the Government and the union and work for the societal transformation and become role models.

The head of the Political Affairs of the union branch, Ms. Rigbe Woldemariam called on the participants as students of higher education to become role models to their juniors both in contribution and discipline.

Eritrea

Training for Newly Assigned Teachers

The Ministry of Education branch in the Southern Red Sea region provided training for the newly assigned language… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.