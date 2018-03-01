28 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Training for Newly Assigned Teachers

Assab — The Ministry of Education branch in the Southern Red Sea region provided training for the newly assigned language teachers in the region.

The training included teaching methodology, time management as well as handling students and documentation of students' exams results.

Indicating that teaching is the foundation of all professions, Mr. Idris Ali, head of the Ministry of Education branch office, called on the teachers to reinforce effort to develop their profession through reading and properly handle students.

In the same vein, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Southern Red Sea region organized seminar for over 400 high school students with a view to increase their knowledge on law.

Pointing out on the significance of law in having common understanding and respect to each other, the head of the Attorney Office in the region, Mr. Ibrahim Geas gave briefing on the Eritrean criminal and civil laws.

