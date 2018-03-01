28 February 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Medical Commission Closes Doors for Lack of Yellow Fever Serum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan's medical commission will close the doors of all branches effective tomorrow due to the interruption of the medical supplies of yellow fever serum.

Dr Mohamed Saad Hashim, the deputy director of medical commission announced stopping work at all branches of the commission as of Thursday.

Today, the National Medicines and Toxins Council issued a circular urging manufacturers and importers of human medicines and medical supplies not to sell pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to government institutions except to the national fund for medical supplies

Austerity measures

The government has announced a number of austerity measures, notably stopping the appointment of government employees and the travel of state employees abroad without the permission of the Cabinet.

The Ministry of Finance has decided to stop the appointment of government employees without specifying the duration of the decision, as well as ending the service of those who have completed the age of 65 years in government agencies and companies.

In another decision, the Minister of Finance conditioned the approval of the Cabinet for the travel of employees of governmental bodies and companies abroad.

Dollar rate

In early January, the Sudanese government raised the customs rate of the US Dollar from SDG 6.7 to an indicative SDG 18, in a bid to halt the to halt the plummeting Pound on the black market. Prices of imported goods like wheat and medicines doubled, and in some cases, even tripled.

Because of the scarcity of hard currency at the banks, medicines importing companies have to buy their Dollars from the black market at a price which is about double the new customs rate.

Dozens of pharmacists in Khartoum embarked on a strike in end January in protest against reduced medicine prices set by the Medicines and Toxics Council. "The government now wants to oblige us to sell medicines at prices cheaper than the purchase prices," a pharmacist told this station at the time.

The Bank of Sudan raised the indicative rate of the US Dollar again on February 5, from SDG 18 to SDG 30.

Sudan

State Minister for Defense Declares Krainek Locality Free of Unexploded Devices

The State Minister for Defense, Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim has declared that the registered areas in Krainek Locality in… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.