Sudan: Two Suspected Cholera Deaths in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Korifal / Nierteti — Two people died of diarrhoea, suspected to be cholera, at the medical isolation ward of Korifal village in southwest Jebel Marra on Tuesday.

On Tuesday an activist reported to Radio Dabanga of two deaths and four new infection cases at Korifal village, bringing the total number of those held for treatment to 12.

He pointed out that on Tuesday morning the centre of Kuweila village recorded six infection cases, bringing the number of cases held at the centre to 20.

He said that the centre of Mara village recorded four new cases, bringing the number to 26 until Tuesday.

Central Darfur

The incidences of diarrhoea suspected to be cholera at Nierteti hospital in Central Darfur have slightly decreased.

An activist in voluntary work reported to Radio Dabanga from Nierteti that on Tuesday the isolation centre at Nierteti hospital received one case from the northern displaced camp, bringing the number of cases to 14.

He pointed out that the cases of the disease are still spread in dozens of villages known as the Lewein villages about 20 kilometres east of Nierteti.

He said that the villages have not received aid or medical staff so far.

Outbreak

On February 11, a medical team formed by the Central Darfur Health Ministry departed from Nierteti to visit the affected villages. Last week the chairwoman of the health committee in the Parliament, Imtithal El Rayah, announced the death of eight people, the infection 140 others and that 34 of them have recovered in the districts of Nierteti. She explained that the areas of infection in the state are concentrated in Mara, Kuweila, Nierteti and Gladwa.

According to the United Nations' humanitarian office (OCHA) in January this year, a slight increase in acute watery diarrhoea cases was reported during the last week of 2017 and the first week of this year: 46 and 30 new cases respectively were registered.