Tanzania: Regional Commissioner Reconciles Dodoma Council, Residents Over Land

Dodoma — DODOMA Regional Commissioner Binilith Mahenge (pictured) has resolved a long standing land dispute between Dodoma Municipal Council and Ndachi residents in the municipality here.

Addressing the residents here on Tuesday evening, Dr Mahenge, ordered the municipal council to conduct land survey based on new master plan of Dodoma and involve people in the exercise.

"Members of the public should also accord maximum cooperation to the council to carry out the exercise efficiently," said the RC who was accompanied by Dodoma Municipal Council Director Godwin Kunambi.

He told the council to consider all cases of land while carrying out the land survey, saying the residents should stop construction to give room for the exercise. "The land survey exercise at Ndachi should be finalised within five weeks from next week," said the RC.

Dr Mahenge said after the land survey, the council will prepare the map, showing areas for farming activities and residential houses to prevent possible land disputes. He further said the regional authority had formed task force to control unplanned settlements in the capital city, saying the council will soon announce new area with 800 plots on the outskirts of the municipality.

Earlier, Mr Kunambi said the municipal council had in 1984 earmarked Ndachi area for farming activities, pointing out that the council had identified four areas in the municipality for farming.

Others were Mbwanga, Mihuji and Msalato. He said the council handed over the areas to the defunct Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 1987, with some residents receiving letters of offer to develop their plots while others encroached the lands, leading to conflict