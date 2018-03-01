Cameroon: Job Opportunities - CPDM Youth President Drills NW Population

Living together at the center of sensitisation visit that took Essomba Auguste to North West from the 6-8th of February, 2018.

Prior to the celebration of the National Youth day on February 11, youths of the North West have been called upon to shun all forms of vandalism and promote peace in every sphere of activity.

The called came from the YCPDM National President Essomba Auguste who was in the Region from the 6 to the 8 of February for a sensitisation campaign.

The meeting under the theme, «Bringing together Cameroonian youths empowerment towards vision 2035" saw the participation of not only Youths of the CPDM but others within the region.

During the meeting the National President announced that his mission was to create jobs for youths and empower them. He said he came with some job opportunities for some youths within the party and assured all that more jobs will be created in the days ahead.

As a result, a commission headed by the section president of Mezam I B Cletus Anye Matoya was created to collect and scrutinize files from job seekers all over the region for further transmission to Yaounde. The youngest Mmember of Parliament Honorable Ali Bashi was also around to encourage the youths to remain peaceful.

Be it the Fon of Chomba His Royal Highness Fobouzie II, Mayor Dingabong Anthony, Cletus Anye Matayo, all cautioned the youths to desist from acts which might push them into trouble. They reminded all that a united Cameroon is better that a divided one.

They asked the youths to denounce acts that threaten the peace of the country. They asked students tobe focused in their education so as to be better leaders in future.

In a motion of support addressed to the Head of State President Paul Biya, the YCPDM militants of the North West called on the Head of State to launch this campaign in the North West region. They called on the government to accord more attention to the empowerment of youths in the region.

They equally pledged their unflinching support to President Paul Biya and National Chairman of the CPDM party.

It is worth mentioning that the YCPDM team also paid a visit to the Bamenda Regional Hospital where they donated some gifts to the hospital administration and patients.