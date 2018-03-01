Nigeria: Army Releases Over 1,000 Boko Haram Hostages

This followed a joint offensive with Cameroonian troops earlier this week in Lake Chad area.

At least 1,130 civilians were freed and 37 suspected Boko Haram militants killed during a joint offensive by Cameroonian and Nigerian troops in the northern fringes of Lake Chad islands and Sambisa region on February 26, 2018, a Nigerian army spokesman said on February 27, 2018.

Col. Onyema Nwackukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said fighting took place in the border villages of Kusha-Kucha, Surdewala, Alkanerik, Magdewerne and Mayen, resulting in the destruction of several Boko Haram camps and seizure of weapons, including machine guns and anti-aircraft guns. Four improvised explosive devices were destroyed.

Nwackukwu explained that 603 hostages were freed and taken to the Nigerian town of Bama for profiling and handing over to relief agencies. The army spokesman added that troops also rescued 194 civilians held captive by the insurgents and destroyed their makeshift accommodations.

The combined troops successfully cleared Miyanti and Wudila villages where they rescued three men, 121 women and 209 children, Col. Nwackukwu noted.

"The combined troops of "Operation Lafiya Dole" and the Cameroonian Defence Forces, in a clearance operation, took the battle to the terrorists in their enclaves on the Nigerian-Cameroonian border.

"As the clearance operations progressed, troops tracked the insurgents to Bokko, Daushe and Gava villages, where they unleashed another attack on the fleeing terrorists, killing two of them in the fire fight and recovering one AK 47 rifle, a magazine, a trolley and unspecified quantity of fuel in jerry cans," the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations explained further.