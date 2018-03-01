1 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Driver's Murder Triggers Humanitarians Exit

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — HUMANITARIAN organisations have suspended activities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the murder of a driver delivering food aid to refugees.

The driver, who had been a private World Food Programme (WFP) contractor, was killed in Uvira in the South Kivu Province as unidentified gunmen attacked a truck carrying 7 tonnes of food from the WFP.

Some 11 000 vulnerable people, mostly refugees, were supposed to benefit from the aid.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported humanitarian activities have suffered from the climate of insecurity prevailing in the region.

South Kivu is among the most provinces suffering rising clashes between the government forces and militia groups as well as inter-ethnic wars in the DRC.

Such conflicts have coincided with renewed pressure on President Joseph Kabila to step down after his mandate expired in 2016.

UNOCHA reported that in the South Kivu's Shabunda territory, three health centres remain closed, depriving about 21 000 people of access to quality health care.

Authorities have disclosed the displacement of about 11 000 people due to clashes between the Congolese army and the armed groups terrorising the region.

At least 7 200 project beneficiaries in the areas of education, land conflict management and access to land are no longer supported.

"Several activities in the health sector are also at a standstill," said a spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

