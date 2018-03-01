Zimbabwe: Johnny Clegg's Last Zim Tour

Musical legend Johnny Clegg is currently finishing off his incredible career with one last tour. Now, just before he signs off, Clegg has announced that he will be performing a special one night only concert in Harare, Zimbabwe.

While people think of Clegg as a global icon who represented Mzansi proudly, the South African musician also spent seven years of his youth in Zimbabwe. The historic event will take place on May 4, 2018, at RainTree, Umwinsidale, Harare as part of the Final Journey World Tour. Known for his brand of crossover music worldwide, Clegg has truly mastered success and sold over 5 million albums. Organisers say concert goers can expect classic hits like Impi (meaning "Zulu warriors" or War"), Asimbonanga, which has achieved anthem status with crowds in SA and across the globe. Of course, let's not forget about I Call Your Name, Scatterlings of Africa, African Sky Blue, Kilimanjaro and many more.

The concert's partnership with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority seems to show the country's willingness to get back into hosting events like this. After years of regulations and despair, the new Government's sentiments about "making Zimbabwe open" are much needed. Even something small like a concert can make a big difference economically for so many people. Clegg confirmed the news of his first show in Zimbabwe in 11 years.