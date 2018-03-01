Namibia: Determined 25-Year-Old Mother in Grade 7

SAARAH Lucas (25) doesn't see her age as an obstacle to finishing school; neither do stares from curious people who hear that she is in Grade 7 move her.

Lucas and her four-year-old son, Bravo, attend Amarika Junior School in the village of the same name.

The Namibian visited the school in the village that is about 73 kilometres from Oshakati in the Omusati region to talk to Lucas.

There are 116 pupils at the school and Lucas - one of two girls in a class of four - is the oldest. Both boys are aged 12, while the other girl is 19.

Lucas, who was clad in a neat blue shirt and grey pants, was sitting quietly in a classroom during the visit.

If it is not for her mannerisms that show maturity, one would not think that Lucas is 25 years old because she is petite.

After the preliminaries, Lucas said growing up in Amarika was not easy because of alcoholism and unemployment.

"I think I was six or seven years old when I started school, but I did not stay for a long. My parents too did not see the need for me to go back," she said.

When she was 12 years old, Lucas said, she tried school again and managed to reach Grade 4.

This time she dropped out because there was nobody to advise her.

"We did whatever we wanted," Lucas said, adding that her father's death in 2011 left her exposed to the wrong crowd and poverty.

Lucas gave birth to Bravo in 2014, and then her mother died in 2015, she said.

"I looked around and did not want to end up like most of the people in our village. I decided then that I must do something to provide for my son and myself.

"I needed to work but asked myself how I would find a job if I could not speak English, read or write," she narrated.

Faced with a bleak future, Lucas said she approached Amarika Junior School principal Haukelo Abraham for help.

"I told the principal that I needed education. One of the other reasons was that there was a feeding scheme at school. I thought it was the only way to feed my son and myself," she said.

Bravo has been attending Amarika Junior School as pre-primary pupil since he was one-year-old.

Lucas said despite the 13-year age gap between her and the two boys in her class; they always help when she gets stuck with her homework or does not understand something.

Apart from the help from her classmates, Lucas said her dreams too push her hard.

"I want to provide for and bring up my son in a decent house and give him a good life. I love him very much," she said.

Lucas also depends on Good Samaritans, like her principal, and the 'project for the San people' for things like sanitary pads and toiletries.

Abraham said to keep the children in school, they have to feed them every day.

"One of the things we are using to attract the children to school is food. In the case of Lucas and her son, we thought it was only the food. But as the first year passed, we saw that she was there for the education because of the commitment and her determination," Abraham noted.

Although there are a lot of challenges, including lack of clean water, proper sanitation and sometimes the late arrival of the maize meal for the feeding programme, the principal said he is proud that his pupils are progressing.

Unicef, in collaboration with the agriculture and USAID, last year donated eight water trucks for use in the most drought-stricken areas of the country.

One of the trucks brought water to Amarika Junior School on Tuesday morning, and the teachers and pupils could not contain their excitement.

Abraham said: "To some people, it is just water. To us, it is clean water, which is something we hardly get at Amarika. We are thankful for the organisations which donated these trucks to bring us clean water."

Unicef country representative, Rachel Odede said denying people water and sanitation infringes on their rights of safety and dignity.

Odede also said that girls and women suffer the most when there is a water shortage.

"For example, the time spent fetching water means less time spent on other, more productive undertakings. For girls, it means staying away from school during the time of their monthly menstrual cycle because there are no sanitation facilities to support good practices," Odede said.