1 March 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Mbumba Gets Unam Too

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndanki Kahiurika

NEWLY appointed vice president Nangolo Mbumba's star continues to shine with his latest appointment as the third chancellor of the University of Namibia.

The tradition has always been that the sitting president becomes the Unam chancellor, but The Namibian understands that President Hage Geingob turned down the offer.

Geingob, the sources said, recommended Mbumba to the Unam Council, which then endorsed the decision yesterday during a meeting chaired by council chairperson Sam Shivute. Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho confirmed the appointment through a press release yesterday afternoon. In the short statement, Namesho also said they will soon announce when former President Hifikepunye Pohamba would hand over the baton to Mbumba.

Pohamba, who took over from Founding President Sam Nujoma, had been Unam chancellor from 2011 until the end of 2017.

Nujoma served as Unam chancellor for 20 years from 1991. The chancellor is the ceremonial head of the university.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari could not say when the President appointed Mbumba, neither could he shed light on what had motivated Mbumba's appointment.

When called for comment yesterday, Mbumba expressed surprise and ignorance about his appointment.

Namibia

Agribank Defaulters Turn to Geingob

Panic-stricken black commercial farmers, who reportedly owe Agribank a combined N$500 million in unpaid debts, have… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.