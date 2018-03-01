NEWLY appointed vice president Nangolo Mbumba's star continues to shine with his latest appointment as the third chancellor of the University of Namibia.

The tradition has always been that the sitting president becomes the Unam chancellor, but The Namibian understands that President Hage Geingob turned down the offer.

Geingob, the sources said, recommended Mbumba to the Unam Council, which then endorsed the decision yesterday during a meeting chaired by council chairperson Sam Shivute. Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho confirmed the appointment through a press release yesterday afternoon. In the short statement, Namesho also said they will soon announce when former President Hifikepunye Pohamba would hand over the baton to Mbumba.

Pohamba, who took over from Founding President Sam Nujoma, had been Unam chancellor from 2011 until the end of 2017.

Nujoma served as Unam chancellor for 20 years from 1991. The chancellor is the ceremonial head of the university.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari could not say when the President appointed Mbumba, neither could he shed light on what had motivated Mbumba's appointment.

When called for comment yesterday, Mbumba expressed surprise and ignorance about his appointment.