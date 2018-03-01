Namibia: Health Minister Disputes Poor Public Rating

THE health ministry says it has received a score of 84,4% on performance management, despite a recent survey revealing that the public's perception of government service was below 70%.

During the official opening of the National Management Development Forum workshop on Tuesday, health minister Bernhard Haufiku praised his staff for a "job well done", saying the score, which was graded by the Office of the Prime Minister, was a great achievement, despite many challenges such as budget cuts, which makes their work at all levels difficult.

Permanent secretary Petronella Masabane explained that the 84,4% was part of the quarterly performance rating on all the ministries by the OPM, which was conducted earlier this month.

The Namibian last week reported that a survey commissioned by the OPM last year and conducted by the Namibia University of Science and Technology through the Harold Pupkewitz Graduate School of Business concluded that many people expressed dissatisfaction with service delivery by most government ministries and agencies. In this survey, the ministry of health was scored at a mere 51% by the public.

"Of course, the public or anyone else can always have his or her reservations about this score [84,4%], but what must matter to us is not so much of a number, but the fact that our efforts are being noticed, recognised and rewarded," said an optimistic Haufiku.

He said despite the 84,4% score by the OPM, the ministry had scored itself slightly below the real figures by giving itself 79%.

Listing some of the achievements his ministry has made, Haufiku said the grading reflects on some success stories, and is therefore appropriately allocated in his view. Some of the achievements include the completion of the ministerial restructuring process with all positions created by the World Health Organisation indicators and staff norms. "The ministry has done well on training human resources for health in response to the recommendations of the presidential commission of enquiry of 2012/2013". Meanwhile, Haufiku said as part of their aim to improve services, the ministry is planning to introduce the wearing of name tags by all employees of the ministry.

"The introduction of the name badges, clinical navigators and a national call centre will go a long way in improving service, and therefore customer satisfaction. The name tags should also have pictures of individuals so that we can identify them should there be a complaint against them," he stated.

The minister said the ministry has improved on public perceptions, and called on staff to establish the public's trust. The ministry also plans to purchase CT scans for several hospitals. The minister further said that the Oshakati, Otjiwarongo, Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop and Opuwo district hospitals are in need of MRI scans and radiation oncology departments, with either a cobalt-based or linear acceleration machine.

"Significant milestones have been achieved in the area of infectious diseases such as the polio pre-elimination stage, as well as the transmission of HIV from mother to child. Even development partners acknowledge this significant progress made by Namibia in HIV prevention. We are not far from achieving our 90/90/90 as set by UNAIDS, in collaboration with Pepfar," he said.