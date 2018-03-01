1 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa Vs Australia Test Series Preview - One for the Connoisseurs

By Antoinette Muller

The four-match Test series between South Africa and Australia is one for the purists: it is long enough to build an intriguing narrative and there is no distraction of pyjama cricket.

Australia like to visit South Africa. They don't lose series here. Since readmission, the Aussies have not lost a Test series on South African soil. It's one of the few notches former skipper Graeme Smith couldn't add to his belt.

The Ashes winners arrived in the country some days ago and started preparations with a five-wicket win in a three-day warm-up match played in Benoni.

Of course, warm-up matches reveal little of what is to come as the teams the home side put out don't feature many of the faces you're likely to see in the Test XI.

The build-up has been oddly subdued, perhaps because South Africa are still reeling from the hammering they got from India in the limited overs matches over the last few weeks. Maybe it's because of the glut of cricket played over the last few months.

Aussie captain Steve Smith admitted that it's a "tough" tour, but his side will be more at home on South African soil than almost...

