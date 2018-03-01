Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says he will, this Thursday, release the "long" list of "patriotic" Zimbabweans who have complied with his three-month ultimatum to repatriate millions of looted funds or face the music.

Mnangagwa said, days after his inauguration November last year, that all locals who voluntarily brought back the funds within the amnesty period will not be asked any questions relating on their loot.

The deadline was February 28.

The President said he was yet to check with Central Bank governor John Mangudya on who among an already drawn list of suspects heeded his call.

"I will be having a meeting with the Governor of the Reserve Bank tomorrow (Thursday) to look at the progress that has been made, the lack of progress that has been also made then we make a decision tomorrow after that meeting," Mnangagwa said Wednesday.

He added: "The last two briefings I was looking at the amounts that have come in and all that would be perhaps released tomorrow (Thursday), when I meet the governor tomorrow.

"During the course of the period I have looked twice at some patriotic comrades who have repatriated their funds back. But the list is too long."

Mnangagwa had been asked for an update on the ultimatum by the State media, on his return from a courtesy visit to the DRC Wednesday.

It is believed that billions of dollars looted from Zimbabwe were spirited away for stashing in foreign banks by some corrupt local politicians and well-connected business persons keen to protect the funds from possible confiscation by future regimes.

With three months in office, Zimbabweans are still at a loss on whether the new leader was indeed determined to follow through on his threats to descend on his corrupt lieutenants.

The new leader has accompanied his fledgling tenure with promises to rid the country of rampant high-level corruption.