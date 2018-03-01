Nigeria: Northern Govs Meet to Deliberate On Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis

Kaduna — Governors of the 19 northern states are meeting in Kaduna to deliberate on the lingering crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the northern part of the country.

The meeting which is being presided over by the governor of Borno state and chairman of the forum, Kashim Shettima has in attendance the host governor, Nasir El Rufai, the governors of Katsina, Bauchi, Kogi and Sokoto states while other states were represented by their deputy.

Governor Shetimma said the afrum will deliberate on the zones position on restructuring as well as the the villolenxe in the region.

Details later.