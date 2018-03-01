1 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Reps Pass Vote of No Confidence On Ministers Fayemi, Bwari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — Members of the House of Representatives have passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Equally declared unfit to occupy a portfolio in public office was the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari.

The vote followed the non appearance of the two ministers to the sectoral debate on the revival of moribund Ajaokuta steel company holding Thursday morning.

The members described their non appearance as a contempt to the House and executive recklessness.

Details later

