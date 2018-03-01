Zimbabwe: We Have Achieved More in 100 Days Than in the Past 10 Years - Mpofu

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister , Obert Mpofu has said the 'new dispensation' led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has achieved a lot more in its first 100 days than what has been achieved in the last 10 years.

The Mnangagwa administration has been under fire from opposition members and activists who say there has not been any change since the former Vice President, with the help of the army, took power from president Robert Mugabe on November 15 last year.

However, Mpofu told journalists during a familiarization tour of the National Museums and Monuments in Harare that the new government has achieved a lot, more than what the country has achieved in a decade, since Mnangagwa took office on 24 November.

"There has been a lot of talk that nothing has been achieved by our government , but i can tell you that there is a lot that has been achieved. In-fact, what we have achieved is unprecedented.

"What this government has done is perhaps more than we have achieved in the last 10 years. i have been in government for a long time and we are now working on targets not on assumptions. I want to assure you that the targets will be achieved within the stipulated space of time," said Mpofu.

He added that there are some targets which need more than 100 days to be achieved and attention will be given them in due course.

Among the so called achievements, Mpofu said the disappearance of the police in the roads tops the list as he claimed the public has warmed up to the police force.

"We restructured purposefully in the police force and the public has warmed up to the force. It is totally different from the perception that the public had before Operation Restore Legacy," added Mpofu.

His comments however, come on the backdrop of a public outcry over the behavior of the police following the recent killing of two unarmed civilians last week.

The two were killed by police officers who were taking part in the Operation Restore Order, the wove later caused massive chaos at the Harare Central Police Station, were property worth thousands of dollars was lost.

Since taking over, Mnangagwa has managed to invite investors to do business with Zimbabwe, a move that has seen the Western countrie, largely regarded as enemies by Mugabe, open their willingness to do invest in the country.

Britain and America lead a list of countries that have sent government officials to meet up with Mnangagwa and captains of industries in a bid to open avenues for investment.