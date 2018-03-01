1 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Farming Is Not What It Used to Be

analysis By Dirk De Vos

If South Africans really care about the land question then we should ask ourselves whether we know the full cost of turning the clock back to a time when farming was a much easier occupation and are happy about who will pay those costs.

More than anything else, the issue of land reform has been the most bitter of all post democratic debates. The 1913 Land Act is correctly described as South Africa's original sin. The opening lines of Sol Plaatje's investigation into the impact of the 1913 Land Act, Native Life in South Africa reads: "Awakening on Friday morning, June 20 1913, the South African native found himself, not actually a slave, but a pariah in the land of his birth." The details of the position in 1913 and thereafter are described in an easy-to-read research paper authored by James Myburgh.

It would be fair to say that land and land dispossession has become a symbol for all other sins of apartheid such as the deprivation of a decent education and the halting of the development of an economy where black people fully participate as equals, as workers, as professionals, as managers and as owners...

