1 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmajo Receives Credentials From New Spanish Ambassador

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has received credentials from the newly-appointed Spanish ambassador to Somalia, Javier Garcia De Viedma on Wednesday.

A statement released by Villa Somalia said President Farmajo and the Spanish ambassador discussed the prospects of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two Countries.

Farmajo has congratulated the Ambassador on his new position and expressed hope that the bilateral relations will be beneficial for both countries.

The new ambassador presented a message from the King of Spain Felipe Juan Pablo to President which he pledges support to the Federal government of Somalia and its people.

After years of turmoil and political disarray, Somalia's new government has been restoring diplomatic relations as it slowly rejoins the international community.

