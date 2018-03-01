Somalia: Somali Forces in Beledweyne 'Chasing Down' Vehicle Packed With Explosives

An official says Somali security forces in Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiran province received intelligence information regarding a car packed with explosives in the region.

Hussein Osman Mumin, the deputy governor of Hiran on the security affairs told Radio Shabelle that the government troops were put on high alert to prevent the potential attack.

Mumin added that they have launched a search operation to seize the would-be suicide car bomb and urged the local residents to be more vigilant and notify Police immediately if they see something suspicious.

This comes after Somali government forces captured a truck laden with bomb-making materials and suspects during an operation at Buundo-weyn village in Beledweyne on Wednesday.

The security of the city has been beefed up in recent weeks amid reports that Al Shabaab was planning to carry out attacks against military bases and regional offices in the town.