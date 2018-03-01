South Africa: An Education System That Works for Everyone - Is It Impossibly Complicated? or Just Hard Going?

opinion

We allow the apparent complexity of the education crisis to paralyse us. But the truth is that education reform is relatively straightforward - even for severely under-performing systems like ours. Our problem is that getting to a working system will be tough - it will require us to be diligent, focused, relentless and, above all, hopeful.

Complex problems involve huge and unknown variables, like sending a person to Mars. Tough problems involve hard work and resources, but the variables are well mapped out, like building a house.

Creating an effective education system is a tough problem, but we tend to overthink its complexity.

In fact, everything we need to know about building and maintaining a strong education system can be fit into 12 simple blocks, as illustrated below:

This formula, adapted from a recent review on global education system improvement, and many other readily available tools, illustrate just how much we know today about creating a blueprint for effective education improvement plans. Depending on specific political and other beliefs about education systems the focus of such a plan might shift slightly to accentuate standards, or teachers, or equability, but the areas of strategic priority generally do not.

Of course there...