Sudan: State Minister for Defense Declares Krainek Locality Free of Unexploded Devices

Khartoum — The State Minister for Defense, Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim has declared that the registered areas in Krainek Locality in West Drafur State have been free of unexploded devices.

Addressing a ceremony held at Krainek Locality on Wednesday organized by the National Mine Action Center (NMAC) in presence of US Charge d'Affaires , representatives of Japanese and Italian embassies and director of UN Office for Mine Combatting Services in Sudan, the State Minister stressed that the state is pressing ahead with clearing the mines and war remnants to achieve mine and war remnants -free Sudan by 2020 according to directives of President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He said clearance of Krainek Locality from war remnants would pave the way for development and reconstruction as well as opening door to invest the agricultural lands.

The State Minister affirmed that the Ministry would exert more endeavors through NMAC and in coordination with the West Darfur State to help the people live decent life and resumes their trade, economic, agricultural and pastoral activities.

Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-al-Mula Al-Haga hailed sacrifices of the Armed Forces in defending the homeland , stressing that declaring Krainek Locality free of unexploded devices would boost the state efforts to achieve peace, security and stability.

He said the State has said farewell to war and destined for development and production , calling on the State citizenry to preserve their lands and security through promotion of culture of tolerance, peace and peaceful co-existence.

NMAC Director, Brig. Amer Abdul-Sadiq said Krainek Locality has become free of unexploded devices and this accomplishment would boost the NMAC efforts to declare all Darfur States free of war remnants.

The US Charge d'Affaires, Steven Koutsis appreciated efforts and concern of Government of Sudan with combating mine and programs supportive to security and stability across the country , stressing his country support to the program for humanitarian purposes and delivery of assistance to people.