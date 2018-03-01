28 February 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Justice and Constitutional Development Extends Deadline On Submission of Inputs On Particulars of Proposed Constitution Amendment

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Deadline extended for submission of inputs on the particulars of a proposed Constitution Amendment as published in Government Gazette No 41276 of 24 November 2017

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development wishes to announce that, due to public and stakeholder interest, the due date for the submission of inputs and views on the particulars of a proposed Constitution amendment as published by notice in terms of section 74(5) of the Constitution in Government Gazette No 41276 of 24 November 2017 has been extended from 28 February 2018 to 31 March 2018.

The notice states that the intended Constitution Amendment Bill will provide for the redetermination of the geographical areas of the provinces of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Northern Cape.

Issued by: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

South Africa

Fired Minister Lynne Brown Resigns From Parliament

The African National Congress announced on Thursday that former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown has resigned as… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.