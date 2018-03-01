South Africa: Justice and Constitutional Development Extends Deadline On Submission of Inputs On Particulars of Proposed Constitution Amendment

press release

Deadline extended for submission of inputs on the particulars of a proposed Constitution Amendment as published in Government Gazette No 41276 of 24 November 2017

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development wishes to announce that, due to public and stakeholder interest, the due date for the submission of inputs and views on the particulars of a proposed Constitution amendment as published by notice in terms of section 74(5) of the Constitution in Government Gazette No 41276 of 24 November 2017 has been extended from 28 February 2018 to 31 March 2018.

The notice states that the intended Constitution Amendment Bill will provide for the redetermination of the geographical areas of the provinces of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Northern Cape.

Issued by: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development