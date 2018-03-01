1 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Alfred Keter Stripped of MP Seat

Photo: Evans Habil/Nation
Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter talks to Emurrua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno (left) at the Milimani Law Courts (file photo).
By Titus Ominde

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has become the fifth MP to lose his seat following a successful petition by independent candidate Benard Kibor Kitur.

The High Court in Eldoret on Thursday found that the August 8 poll that he won was marred by malpractices and irregularities.

Justice George Kimondo said the election was not held in a free and fair environment.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared Mr Keter the winner of the election with 28,923 votes against Mr Kitur's 13,872.

Mr Keter had asked the court to strike out the petition on grounds it was defective and lacked merit.

The legislator also wanted affidavits filed by a new petitioner in the case to be expunged from the court records but failed.

Mr Keter joins Chris Karani of Ugenya, Markawet East MP Kangogo Bowen, Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe and Lamu West's Stanley Muthama have been unseated.

More follows.

