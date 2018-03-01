1 March 2018

Kenya: Judge Odunga Suspends Case Against Jimi Wanjigi

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Businessman Jimi Wanjigi.
By Maureen Kakah

The High Court has suspended criminal proceedings against businessman Jimi Wanjigi that are currently before a Nyeri court.

Justice George Odunga issued the temporary order after Mr Wanjigi made an application to stop his prosecution following summons issued to him to appear in the lower court.

PROSECUTION

According to the judge, Mr Wanjigi's case proves abuse of office.

"A stay of the criminal proceedings in the Nyeri court or any other concerning the subject matter is hereby granted," said Justice Odunga.

Through lawyers James Orengo, John Khaminwa and Nelson Havi, Mr Wanjigi sued the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney-General.

The lawyers argued that they feared Mr Wanjigi would be treated like lawyer Miguna Miguna in detention.

They said police derailed the businessman on the road at Museum Hill for two hours on Wednesday.

BAIL

The lawyers said the High Court had earlier barred police from harassing and intimidating Mr Wanjigi and also granted him anticipatory bail.

They said the High Court had also issued an order barring the arrest of leaders affiliated to the Opposition.

The lawyers claimed that he was among Nasa leaders who were granted reprieve, and appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as ordered by the court.

But they were told they were not persons of interest, the lawyers added.

