1 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown Resigns As ANC MP

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: GCIS
Lynne Brown (file photo)

The African National Congress announced on Thursday that former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown has resigned as a Member of Parliament for the party.

Brown was removed from her position in Cabinet in President Cyril Ramaphosa's reshuffle on Monday night.

"Comrade Brown joined the National Assembly in 2014 and had previously served as a member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature in various capacities from 1994 till 2014," ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said.

"She has expressed her gratitude in having served the people of South Africa and thanked the ANC for having given her the opportunity to do so.

"We are confident that she will continue serving the country and our movement in other capacities in future. We wish her well."

More to follow.

News24

South Africa

Nelson Mandela Foundation Wants Old Flag Declared as Hate Speech

On 27 February 2018 the Nelson Mandela Foundation made an application to the Equality Court in Johannesburg for an order… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.