South Africa: Governance At State-Owned Enterprises - the Argument for Independent and Capable Minds Versus Useful Idiots

opinion

It will be vital to populate SoE boards with hard-nosed and capable independent non-executive directors who have a sound understanding of legislation governing SoEs and who also have an excellent grasp of internal control and its practical implementation so that they are able to ask executive management the tough questions and obtain truthful answers.

Another Budget and another bad news story from a finance minister known more for his sartorial elegance than for his understanding of matters financial which are best illustrated by his comments post budget where he argued that "the private sector has to share in the risks, the debt burden and the responsibility to capitalise state owned enterprises (SoEs) and that a massive restructuring is required which will bring the private sector on board".

Evidently Mr (Malusi) Gigaba is not alert to the fact that the private sector and the individual taxpayer, via taxes and the negative effects of ratings' downgrades (largely as a result of SoE mismanagement) has effectively shouldered all the risk and debt burden of SoEs while the indigent and less fortunate continue to suffer economic hardship as a result of a reduced social budgets being available for the improvement of their lives.

