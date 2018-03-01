1 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Human Rights, Labour Laws and Partnership 'Key to Realising SDGs'

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The private sector and civil society organisations have to pay due attention to the principles of human rights, labour laws and partnership so that the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) will be achieved.

The call was made on Wednesday in the city by the head of Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Livelihood of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Mr Ernest Salla, during a meeting with heads of various companies to discuss the role of the private sector in implementing SDGs.

He said, SDGs is an ambitious agenda, it calls for a renewed partnership to address urgent global sustainable development challenges such as ending poverty, tackling inequality, protecting the planet and women and girls' empowerment. "There is no single actor who can realise the ambitious SDGs alone, the 2030 agenda emphasizes the active engagement of all key players on issues of common importance," he said.

According to him, the practical means of integrating sustainable development priorities into business strategies and day-to-day operations can be daunting task.

"These challenges are especially pronounced for small and medium-sized enterprises, that is why it is important to work in partnership with key stakeholders to accelerate corporate engagement in the sustainable development agenda," he explained.

With their extensive networks and sector specific expertise, these entities can serve as key platforms for sharing knowledge and know how on integrating sustainable development measures into corporate management by fostering partnerships building capacity, setting technical standards and diffusing best practices. Speaking at the event, UNDP economic advisor Fitsum Abraha said the move was part and parcel to boost private sector in a joint collaboration with the government.

"Achieving the SDG's requires the partnership of governments, private sector, civil society, media and citizens alike to make sure we leave a better planet for future generations," he said.

For their part, private sector players said a day-long session was crucial for improving their managerial skills for better service delivery.

