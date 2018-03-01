28 February 2018

Government of South Africa

Southern Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Undertakes Working Visits to Angola, Botswana and Namibia

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will on Friday, 02 March 2018, undertake working visits to Luanda in the Republic of Angola and Windhoek in the Republic of Namibia to hold consultative meetings with President João Lourenço of Angola and President Hage Geingob of Namibia respectively.

Angola is the current Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation while Botswana hosts the SADC Secretariat and Namibia is the incoming SADC Chair after South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will also travel to Gaborone in the Republic of Botswana, on Saturday, 03 March 2018, to hold a consultative meeting with President Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

South Africa

