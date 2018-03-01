1 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Warlords, Warriors and the Systemic Threat to the SAPS and South Africa - Just Another Day in the Life of Scopa

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Wednesday's Scopa hearing into alleged corruption in SITA and SAPS involving an estimated R5.1-billion revealed how a single supplier, Forensic Data Analysts, has the potential to cripple the state's entire IT infrastructure, which is licensed to the private company. SITA has been locked into a more than decade-long relationship with FDA, paying millions for the maintenance of forensic supplies and IT services procured by SAPS. The debt is so large that SITA was unable to pay its own salaries when FDA presented it with an almost R11-million bill in December, threatening to suspend services if it went unpaid. By MARIANNE THAMM.

'The word 'corruption' derives from the Latin corrumpere, which can mean to bribe, but also to mar or destroy.' Patrick Radden Keefe - New Yorker

At the end of the bruising four-hour Scopa grilling attended by the senior management of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), SAPS (including Criminal Intelligence), IPID and Treasury, it felt as if a 10-ton garbage truck had slalomed its way through committee room V454 in the National Assembly, leaving behind it a fetid and overwhelming stench of corruption.

As committee members probed officials over ever-green contracts awarded to former cop-turned businessman Keith Keating, director...

