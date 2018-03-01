South Africa: Northern Cape Sport, Arts and Culture On Dissolution of Northern Cape Arts and Culture (Ncacc) Board

press release

Misleading information: CCFISA - Dissolution of the Northern Cape Arts and Culture (NCACC) Board

With reference to the above-mentioned headline it was brought under the attention of the Department of Sport , Arts and Culture that the MEC for Sport , Arts and Culture Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo Gigaba has agreed to dissolve the current board of the NCACC at the Artist Summit held in November 2017. We like to state that there is absolutely no truth in the press statement released by CCFISA. It is a fallacy and a mere campaign to create animosity between the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and the Board of Directors of the NCACC and create an impression that the current board is incompetent and unable to perform the duties assigned to them as per the NCACC act.

In actual fact what the MEC did say and I quote "One of the challenges that have been highlighted is the fact that the industry is fragmented and do not speak with one voice. The primary objective of CCIFSA is to organize and unify the creative sector, to this effect I am challenging the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation to start with processes whereby the all artists are registered and join the federation. Yes it is a daunting task with many challenges, but I believe it is achievable."

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and a few artists of the Northern Cape was faced with a few challenges in the past . Challenges that were elevated to the media as well as to a point where they protested at national meeting held between the MEC's of Arts and Culture from the 9 Provinces and the National Minister. Therefore based on this the MEC for Sport , Arts and Culture Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba instructed the Administration of Sport , Arts and Culture to plan and implement the Summit in order for us to firstly create platform for the Artists to express the views and challenges they are facing and secondly how can we work collectively together to foster our relationship and support each other in our mutual goals.

The MEC has further more committed that the resolutions of the Artist Summit will find expression in the 2018 / 19 Annual Performance Plan of the Department and in so doing we will be a position to monitor the implementation of the resolutions on a quarterly basis.

As mentioned earlier at no time was it mentioned that the board of the NCACC will be dissolved and as matters stand they will serve out their term which only ends in 2019. What needs to happen is that the NCACC and CCIFSA needs to iron the current challenges they are faced and work in unison to promote the arts sector in the Province.

I have attached the speech of the MEC for Sport , Arts and Culture which was delivered at the Artist Summit as a reference document.

