South Africa: NPA's Leadership Future Now in Concourt's Hands

analysis

National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams and his predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana fought it out in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday over who should lead the troubled institution. Neither had a strong case, but the court will have to make a crucial ruling on the NPA's independence.



Parliament heard on Wednesday that the NPA has been frustrating the case against those implicated in State Capture, probably allowing the Guptas to leave the country and evade arrest. While acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata made the revelations, the future of the prosecuting authority was being debated in the Constitutional Court, with both past NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana and current boss Shaun Abrahams coming under fire in their battle for control.

The court heard appeals against the North Gauteng High Court's ruling in December that Nxasana's 2015 termination was unlawful, therefore making Abrahams's appointment invalid. Former President Jacob Zuma was slammed for how he had handled the issue, but the justices reserved judgment on who will lead the NPA in the future.

Advocate Wim Trengove SC, for advocacy group Freedom Under Law (FUL), said legislation was clear on how the NPA head, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), should be...