1 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: NPA's Leadership Future Now in Concourt's Hands

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson

National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams and his predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana fought it out in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday over who should lead the troubled institution. Neither had a strong case, but the court will have to make a crucial ruling on the NPA's independence.

Parliament heard on Wednesday that the NPA has been frustrating the case against those implicated in State Capture, probably allowing the Guptas to leave the country and evade arrest. While acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata made the revelations, the future of the prosecuting authority was being debated in the Constitutional Court, with both past NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana and current boss Shaun Abrahams coming under fire in their battle for control.

The court heard appeals against the North Gauteng High Court's ruling in December that Nxasana's 2015 termination was unlawful, therefore making Abrahams's appointment invalid. Former President Jacob Zuma was slammed for how he had handled the issue, but the justices reserved judgment on who will lead the NPA in the future.

Advocate Wim Trengove SC, for advocacy group Freedom Under Law (FUL), said legislation was clear on how the NPA head, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), should be...

South Africa

Fired Minister Lynne Brown Resigns From Parliament

The African National Congress announced on Thursday that former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown has resigned as… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.