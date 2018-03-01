South Africa: Beast, Schreuder Start for Sharks

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby match against the Waratahs at Kings Park.

The Sharks team shows a few changes from the one that lost to the Lions in Johannesburg in Round 1.

Springbok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira is back in the starting line-up after playing off the bench against the Lions in one of two changes to the pack (a fit-again Keegan Daniel was named but had to pull out due to being unwell), while Tyler Paul also comes in for Philip van der Walt, who has an ankle ligament sprain.

Amongst the backs, scrumhalf Cameron Wright took a knock in the Lions' game and will play off the bench this week, but his replacement, Louis Schreuder , has returned from injury to fit into the starting line-up.

The final two changes (one a positional switch) see Sbu Nkosi shifting to the left wing in place of Makazole Mapimpi, who is being rested, with Kobus van Wyk named on the right wing after playing off the bench two weeks ago.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Curwin Bosch

Waratahs

15 Israel Folau, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Michael Wells, 5 Tom Staniforth, 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Paddy Ryan, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Tom Robertson

Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Nick Palmer, 20 Will Miller, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Alex Newsome

