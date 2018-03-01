1 March 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 105 Bags of Sugar Impounded in Korogwe

By Cheji Bakari

Korogwe — A TOTAL of 105 bags of imported sugar have been impounded in a joint operation organised by Korogwe and Handeni districts authorities.

The Acting Korogwe District Commissioner, who is also Handeni District C o m m i s - sioner (DC), Mr Godwin Gondwe, said the seized bags of sugar were caught in a truck in Korogwe township.

He explained as ongoing operation in the two districts was aimed at curbing illegal imports of sugar, that has been denying the government millions of money in taxes and undermining local sugar producers.

"We as government initiated a joint operation in the two districts of Handeni and Korogwe in collaboration with security organs to seize illegal imports of sugar from traders who have evaded taxes," he said.

"The government is aware of all the 'panya' routes used by business men to import illegal goods.

Those who will be caught without any legal supporting documents will be taken to the court of law to face charges." H o w - ever, he appealed to all business men to pay tax on time to avoid disturbances and giving government incomes

