STAND United Assistant Coach Athuman Bilal has his sights set on stopping Simba's record-breaking unbeaten run in the Mainland Premier League.

The Shinyanga-based side will travel to Dar es Salaam to face the runaway league leaders at the National Stadium tomorrow. Simba's outstanding unbeaten season continued on Monday, when they chalked up a 13th league victory by beating Mbao FC 5-0 at the National Stadium.

That left Pierre Lechantre's side with a commanding lead at the top of the table with a remarkable 45 points from 19 matches. Speaking about his team preparations toward Simba's tie, Bilal said their 4-3 win on penalties after a barren draw in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) match against Dodoma FC has boosted his players' morale. Stand United's recent form is giving confidence on the technical bench.

They won 1-0 over Singida United at CCM Namfua Stadium in Singida and they drew a goalless draw against Mbeya City at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya. Bilal hopes United can take confidence from that win ahead of the daunting task of facing Simba.

"We know it's going to be tough against Simba, they're an unbelievable side which they've shown all season," he said, adding that they will go out there and give it their best shot because his charges are in good condition with no injuries. "We will go for a win and then who knows what might happen. Hopefully, we can be the team that stops their unbeaten run," Bilal said.

Stand United are now placed tenth after 19 outings after managing to collect 20 points. They have won five, lost five and drawn nine matches. Meanwhile, Simba's onfire striker Emmanuel Okwi has been declared fit for tomorrow's clash against Stand United. Okwi limped off during the Monday's win over Mbao, in which he netted twice and there were fears that the Ugandan striker would miss the coming match against Stand United.

He was replaced by Burundian striker, Laudit Mavugo. Simba's Physician Yassin Gembe declared that the prodigal son was 100 per cent fit, which is great news for the club and its supporters. Okwi leads the 'golden boot' race with 16 goals, followed by Young Africans striker Aubrey Chirwa, who has netted 11 goals so far, while Okwi's team mate, John Bocco has netted ten times.

Initially, the game was scheduled for Sunday, but the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) rescheduled the fixture to tomorrow, so as to give more time for Simba, who are the country's envoy in the CAF Confederation Cup to prepare for their coming assignment against Egyptian side Al Masry.

The first round, first leg clash is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and will be officiated by South Africans referee Thando Helpus Ndzandzeka.

He will be assisted by his compatriots Zakhele Thusi Siwena and Athenkosi Ndongeni, respectively. The return leg to be officiated by Eritreans referees, Yonas Zekarias Ghetre with his compatriots Angesom Ogbamarian and Yohannes Tewelde Ghebreslase, respectively, will be held on March 17 at Port Said in Egypt