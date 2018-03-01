The Blitzboks feature a number of new faces for this weekend's HSBC Las Vegas Sevens but Siviwe Soyizwapi points out that they also have enough younger players keen to prove themselves to keep the intensity high.

'There are a couple of guys who have been here many times and also a handful who will be here for the first time, but we all have one aim, to deliver our best on the weekend,' said Soyizwapi, who missed the tournaments in Sydney and Hamilton due to a knee injury he picked up in December in Cape Town.

Now back to full fitness, Soyizwapi is keen to catch up on lost time with the team and shine in the fifth event of the series.

'I'm really pleased to be back in the squad and playing with the boys. It's another fantastic opportunity for all of us to go out, express ourselves and contribute. That is an exciting feeling to know that we will be out there playing for our country soon.'

Las Vegas debutant, Selvyn Davids, said he's keen to impress, but his focus will be a measured one. The Blitzbok playmaker wants to become a regular member of the team, but for now he isn't looking further ahead than this weekend.

'I got injured in my only tournament for the Blitzboks in Hong Kong last year, so looking ahead does not always help much,' said Davids.

'My focus will be to use my opportunities this time around and just enjoy this weekend. Next week's issues will be dealt with next week.'